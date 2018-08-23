1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. (AP) _ 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $8.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carle Place, New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The flower and gift retailer posted revenue of $229.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.8 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

1-800-Flowers.com expects full-year earnings to be 38 cents to 42 cents per share.

1-800-Flowers.com shares have climbed 32 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 55 percent in the last 12 months.

