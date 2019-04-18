1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) _ 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $22.2 million.

The bank, based in South Bend, Indiana, said it had earnings of 86 cents per share.

The holding company for 1st Source Bank posted revenue of $93.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $79.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

1st Source shares have increased 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $45.87, a drop of almost 10 percent in the last 12 months.

