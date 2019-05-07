AIG and SolarEdge rise while Mylan and Phibro fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
American International Group Inc., up $3.19 to $50.30
The insurer reported solid underwriting gains in the first quarter and profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
Mylan NV, down $6.73 to $21.53
The generic drugmaker's first quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Apple Inc., down $5.62 to 202.86
Technology stocks sold off amid an escalating trade fight between the U.S. and China.
The Mosaic Co., down $2.02 to $23.25
The fertilizer maker cut its full-year profit forecast because of higher costs for regulations and taxes.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $21.83 to $322.40
The drugmaker's first quarter profit and revenue missed analysts' forecasts.
Phibro Animal Health Corp., down $7.86 to $28.99
The maker of animal health products and supplements fell short of Wall Street's profit and revenue forecasts.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc., up $9.96 to $53.84
The photovoltaic products maker gave investors a better-than-anticipated revenue forecast for the second quarter.
Henry Schein Inc., up $3.43 to $66.71
The health care products company beat Wall Street's first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.