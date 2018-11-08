ARC Document Solutions: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 5 cents per share.

The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $100.5 million in the period.

ARC Document Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of 15 cents to 18 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $2.29. A year ago, they were trading at $2.81.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARC