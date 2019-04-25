AbbVie: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) _ AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $7.83 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.75 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.73 to $8.83 per share.

AbbVie shares have declined 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17 percent. The stock has fallen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBV