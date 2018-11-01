Abiomed: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DANVERS, Mass. (AP) _ Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $50.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Danvers, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The maker of heart devices posted revenue of $181.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.3 million.

Abiomed expects full-year revenue in the range of $765 million to $770 million.

Abiomed shares have increased 85 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 80 percent in the last 12 months.

