Acadia: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $85.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $63 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.3 million.

Acadia shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.66, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.

