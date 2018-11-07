https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Achillion-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13370430.php
Achillion: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.
The company's shares closed at $2.95. A year ago, they were trading at $4.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACHN
