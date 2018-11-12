Aecom: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $84 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $5.31 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $136 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $20.16 billion.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.90 per share.

Aecom shares have decreased 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 8 percent in the last 12 months.

