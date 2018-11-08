Aimmune Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.7 million in its third quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 86 cents per share.

Aimmune Therapeutics shares have decreased 25 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.25, a decline of nearly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIMT