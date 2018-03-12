Aimmune Therapeutics reports 4Q loss

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) on Monday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $131.3 million, or $2.61 per share.

Aimmune Therapeutics shares have decreased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 52 percent in the last 12 months.

