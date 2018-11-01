Aircastle: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $36.3 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The aircraft leasing company posted revenue of $190.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194 million.

Aircastle shares have declined 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYR