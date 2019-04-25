Alexion: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $587.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $2.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Alexion expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.25 to $9.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.68 billion to $4.75 billion.

Alexion shares have climbed 34 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17 percent. The stock has climbed 22 percent in the last 12 months.

