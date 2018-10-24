Align Technology: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $100.9 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $505.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $501.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $505 million to $515 million.

Align Technology shares have climbed 31 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $290.83, a rise of 43 percent in the last 12 months.

