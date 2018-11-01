Alleghany: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Alleghany Corp. (Y) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $284.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $19.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.07 per share.

The property and casualty insurance provider posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.35 billion.

Alleghany shares have climbed 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $608.18, an increase of nearly 8 percent in the last 12 months.

