Allegiant Travel: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.1 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $393.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.5 million.

Allegiant Travel expects full-year earnings to be $9 to $10 per share.

Allegiant Travel shares have decreased 25 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $116.62, a decrease of 17 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGT