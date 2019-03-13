Allied Motion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) _ Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amherst, New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $74 million in the period.

Allied Motion shares have declined roughly 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.67, a climb of 28 percent in the last 12 months.

