Alphatec: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $22 million in the period.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $95 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.74. A year ago, they were trading at $1.66.

