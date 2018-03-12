American Vanguard posts 4Q profit

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.4 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.3 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $355 million.

American Vanguard shares have increased almost 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.20, a climb of 34 percent in the last 12 months.

