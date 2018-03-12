Amphastar beats Street 4Q forecasts

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) _ Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.5 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $240.2 million.

Amphastar shares have increased nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.58, a rise of 34 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPH