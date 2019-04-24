Amphenol: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $267.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.04 billion.

Amphenol expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.86 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.25 billion.

Amphenol shares have increased 30 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17 percent. The stock has climbed 25 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APH