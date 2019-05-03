https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Anworth-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13818352.php
Anworth: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) on Friday reported a loss of $20 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust that buys mortgage debt posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit $4.16. A year ago, they were trading at $4.76.
