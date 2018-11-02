Apple and Kraft Heinz drop while Starbucks and Symantec rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Apple Inc., down $14.74 to $207.48
The company's revenue forecast disappointed Wall Street and it said it will stop reporting quarterly iPhone sales.
Starbucks Corp., up $5.69 to $64.32
The coffee chain's sales were stronger than analysts expected, helped by higher prices.
Symantec Corp., up 77 cents to $19.50
The security software company did better than Wall Street expected in its fiscal second quarter.
MetLife Inc., up $1.66 to $43.60
The insurance company posted a larger profit than analysts expected in the third quarter.
Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., up $3.05 to $7.56
The genetic analysis technology company agreed to be bought by genetic testing tools maker Illumina for $8 a share, or $1.05 billion.
Synchrony Financial, down $2.80 to $26.43
The consumer credit company said it's being sued by Walmart.
Kraft Heinz Corp., down $5.47 to $50.73
The packaged food maker's profit fell far short of expectations as expenses increased.
Weight Watchers International Inc., down $20.36 to $48.13
The weight loss company's revenue disappointed investors and it said subscriptions grew at a slower rate in the third quarter.