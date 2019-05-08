Arotech: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Arotech Corp. (ARTX) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The provider of defense and security products posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period.

Arotech expects full-year revenue in the range of $95 million to $105 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.87. A year ago, they were trading at $3.20.

