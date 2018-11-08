Assembly Biosciences: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 million.

Assembly Biosciences shares have decreased 50 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30 percent in the last 12 months.

