Assurant: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $165.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.21 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.4 billion.

Assurant shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $93.95, a climb of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

