Athenahealth, Exxon rise; Cognizant, Dentsply fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Athenahealth Inc., up $20.67 to $146.75

Elliott Management is offering about $6.5 billion to take the medical billing software maker private.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 84 cents to $77.74

Energy stocks rose as the price of U.S. crude oil traded above $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014.

Sysco Corp., up $1.19 to $63.48

The food distributor reported earnings for its latest quarter that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Gramercy Property Trust, up $3.68 to $27.50

The company agreed to be acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 a share in cash.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., down $15.26 to $126.89

IFF is acquiring another flavor making company, Frutarom, for $7.1 billion, including debt.

Shire PLC, up $3.66 to $161.39

Bloomberg News reported that Japanese drugmaker Takeda could announce a deal to acquire Shire as soon as Tuesday.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $3.07 to $46.92

The dental products manufacturer forecast full-year earnings that were less than analysts were expecting.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $4.31 to $77.86

The information technology consulting firm forecast earnings for the current quarter that were below analysts' forecasts.