Atlantic American: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $201,000.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 6 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $704,000, or 5 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $185.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.60. A year ago, they were trading at $3.20.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAME