Atyr Pharma reports 4Q loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Monday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $48.2 million, or $1.87 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3. A year ago, they were trading at $3.80.

