Avalara: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Avalara Inc. (AVLR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $85 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Avalara said it expects revenue in the range of $84 million to $85 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $346 million to $349 million.

Avalara shares have climbed 91% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVLR