Avinger: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Avinger Inc. (AVGR) on Monday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.30. A year ago, they were trading at $11.60.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVGR