Avista: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $296 million in the period.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be 30 cents to 60 cents per share.

Avista shares have increased 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVA