Axsome: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.
Axsome shares have increased sixfold since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen fivefold in the last 12 months.
