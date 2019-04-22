Bank of Marin: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) _ Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

The bank, based in Novato, California, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.4 million.

Bank of Marin shares have increased 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMRC