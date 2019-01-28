Bank of Marin: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) _ Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.7 million.

The Novato, California-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.6 million, or $2.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.7 million.

Bank of Marin shares have risen 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21 percent in the last 12 months.

