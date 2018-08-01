BlackRock Kelso: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period.

BlackRock Kelso shares have fallen nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.05, a decline of 21 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKCC