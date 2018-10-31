BlackRock Kelso: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $20 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $21 million in the period.

BlackRock Kelso shares have fallen 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.76, a drop of 20 percent in the last 12 months.

