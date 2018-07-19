Blackstone Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $742 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

Blackstone Group shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BX