Brightcove: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $41.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Brightcove expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $41 million to $41.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Brightcove expects full-year results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $165 million.

Brightcove shares have increased 15 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.19, a climb of slightly more than 6 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCOV