Brighthouse Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Monday reported a loss of $737 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $6.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $691 million in the period.

Brighthouse Financial shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $42.77, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

