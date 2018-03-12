Broadcom and Goldman rise while General Dynamics slips
Updated 4:28 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Broadcom Ltd., up $9.06 to $262.84
The Wall Street Journal reported that Intel might make an offer for Broadcom.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $2.61 to $273.38
The investment bank said one of its co-presidents will retire, paving the way for David Solomon to become its next CEO.
DowDuPont Inc., down 89 cents to $71.34
The chemicals company said CEO Andrew Liveris will retire in July.
Oclaro Inc., up $2.16 to $10.01
The optical components company agreed to be bought by Lumentum Holdings for $9.99 a share, or $1.69 billion.
Johnson Controls International PLC, up 16 cents to $38.70
The company said it will sell a business that makes batteries for vehicles.
General Dynamics Corp., down $5.31 to $224.64
Industrial companies headed lower after a big rally last week.
Charter Communications Inc., up $11.63 to $359.22
The Sunday Times reported that Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank bought a stake in the cable company.
Deckers Outdoor Corp., down $7.22 to $90.28
Marcato Capital Management, which had owned an 8.5 percent stake in the shoe company, said it no longer owns any stock.