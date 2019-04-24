Brookline: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $22.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $91.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $69.6 million.

Brookline shares have climbed 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.85, a fall of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

