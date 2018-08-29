Brown-Forman posts higher profit in 1st quarter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corp. on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $200 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $766 million in the period.

Brown-Forman expects full-year earnings to be $1.65 to $1.75 per share.

Brown-Forman shares have dropped 2.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25 percent in the last 12 months.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.A