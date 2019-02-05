CTS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ CTS Corp. (CTS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $120.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.5 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $470.5 million.

CTS expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $500 million.

CTS shares have increased 9.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 1 percent in the last 12 months.

