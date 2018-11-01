Caesars: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $110 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, were 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.

Caesars shares have declined 30 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.85, a drop of 32 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZR