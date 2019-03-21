Caleres Inc.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $75.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 38 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $720.3 million in the period.

Caleres Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.05 billion.

Caleres Inc. shares have decreased slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.78, a drop of 22 percent in the last 12 months.

