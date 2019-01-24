Capstar Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $708,000 in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.7 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $67.2 million.

Capstar Financial shares have climbed slightly more than 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.07, a decrease of 28 percent in the last 12 months.

