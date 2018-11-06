Cara: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.7 million.

Cara shares have climbed 61 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.72, an increase of 65 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARA