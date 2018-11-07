Cars.com: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $169.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.1 million.

Cars.com shares have fallen roughly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 6.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARS