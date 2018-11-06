Cellular Biomedicine: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $70,400 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70,000.

Cellular Biomedicine shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 32 percent in the last 12 months.

